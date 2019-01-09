Williamson lifts No. 1 Duke to rout of Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman sensation Zion Williamson scored a season-high 30 points with 10 rebounds, and No. 1 Duke won its first road game of the season by beating Wake Forest 87-65 on Tuesday night.

RJ Barrett finished with 21 points and matched a season high with seven assists, and Cameron Reddish added 10 points during his best game in a month, helping the Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their eighth in a row.

The high-flying Williamson was 13 of 16 from the field with three 3-pointers — he entered with four all season — in surpassing the 28 points he scored in his debut against No. 2 Kentucky.

Freshman forward Jaylen Hoard scored 13 points, and Sharone Wright Jr. and Brandon Childress had 12 apiece for the Demon Deacons (7-7, 0-2), who have lost three of four to fall to .500 for the first time since November.

No. 3 TENNESSEE 87, MISSOURI 63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kyle Alexander had 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as third-ranked Tennessee beat Missouri, the Vols’ second straight blowout victory in Southeastern Conference play.

Jordan Bowden came off the bench to score 20 points, Jordan Bone added 17 and Admiral Schofield finished with 16 for the Volunteers (13-1, 2-0 SEC), who beat Georgia by 46 points in their conference opener Saturday.

Freshman Xavier Pinson scored 13 points and Jordan Geist had 12 — all in the first half — for Missouri (9-4, 0-1 SEC).

No. 18 KENTUCKY 85, TEXAS A&M 74

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Herro had 21 points, Ashton Hagans scored a career-high 18 and Kentucky overcame a 10-0 deficit before holding off Texas A&M for a victory.

The Wildcats (11-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) started badly on both ends with four missed shots, turnovers and defensive breakdowns the Aggies seized upon for a pair of 10-point leads. Kentucky quickly regrouped with a 19-6 run over 5:21. Hagans had a pair of steals during the spurt.

The Wildcats led 46-34 at the break before having to withstand a second-half comeback by the Aggies (6-7, 0-2), who got within 66-64 with 7:55 left. Immanuel Quickley answered with a 3-pointer and PJ Washington eventually followed with a three-point play for an 11-point cushion that held up.

Jay Jay Chandler and TJ Starks each had 18 points for Texas A&M, which shot above 50 percent for much of the game.

NO. 19 BUFFALO 110, TOLEDO 80

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Jeremy Harris scored a career-best 34 points in leading Buffalo to a rout of Toledo.

Harris scored 20 points in the first half alone and finished hitting a career-best six 3-point baskets for the Bulls (14-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Buffalo celebrated its first home game in 3 1/2 weeks by putting up 110 points for the second time this season. The Bulls last scored that many in a 110-71 win over Dartmouth on Nov. 21.

Nick Perkins scored 21 and Jayvon Graves had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Buffalo, which won its 18th consecutive home game in a streak dating to a 103-85 loss to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2, 2017.

Marreon Jackson scored 20 and Chris Darrington added 21 for Toledo (12-3, 0-2). The Rockets’ leading scorer Jaelan Sanford hit just 1 of 10 for 3 points.

BAYLOR 73, No. 20 IOWA STATE 70

WACO, Texas (AP) — Makai Mason scored 25 points, including five free throws in the final 38 seconds as Baylor held on to beat Iowa State.

Iowa State (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) was coming off a 17-point home win over then-No. 5 Kansas three days earlier. The Cyclones had won five in a row and entered the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since the end of the 2016-17 season.

Devonte Bandoo made two free throws with five seconds left for Baylor (9-5, 1-1), and Iowa State had one more shot to tie the game but Nick Weiler-Babb’s defended 3-pointer from the right side was not even close.

VILLANOVA 76, No. 24 ST. JOHN’S 71

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Phil Booth hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the game and scored 23 points to help Villanova rally to beat St. John’s.

Eric Paschall scored 25 points for the defending national champion Wildcats (12-4, 3-0 Big East), who shook off four losses in nonconference play and are rounding into form as the team to beat in the conference.

The upstart Red Storm seemed poised to snag that title with their best start since 1985-86 and a possible upset win (they were six-point underdogs) in their grasp. St. John’s led by 13 in the first half and by 11 early in the second before a 3-point-happy offense went cold and rushed shot selection gave the Wildcats time needed to storm back and win.

Shamorie Ponds had 23 points for St. John’s (14-2, 2-2), the last on two free throws with 59 seconds left that got the Red Storm within 72-69. The Wildcats, who dropped two home games early to fall out of the Top 25, sealed their fourth straight victory at the free-throw line.