Williamson leads E. Tennessee St. over Mercer 88-69

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Daivien Williamson came off the bench to score 16 points to carry East Tennessee State to an 88-69 win over Mercer on Saturday.

Jeromy Rodriguez had 14 points and seven rebounds for East Tennessee State (21-7, 11-4 Southern Conference). Lucas N’Guessan added 12 points and four blocks. Tray Boyd III had 10 points and 11 assists for the hosts.

Ethan Stair had 18 points for the Bears (9-17, 4-10). Ross Cummings added 17 points and six rebounds. Victor Bafutto had four blocks.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 72-68 on Jan. 12. East Tennessee State plays VMI on the road on Thursday. Mercer matches up against Samford at home on Thursday.