Williams scores 24, lifts Western Kentucky by Southern Miss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Carson Williams scored 24 points and his layup with 1:53 remaining gave Western Kentucky the lead en route to a 75-72 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday night.

Williams added two free throws for a three-point lead with 1:03 remaining and Camron Justice buried a key 3-pointer for a four-point lead with 21 seconds left. Justice finished off the win with a pair of free throws and a 75-72 lead with six seconds left. Gabe Watson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was off target for Southern Miss.

Josh Anderson had 16 points for Western Kentucky (16-8, 9-3 Conference USA), which has won seven in a row at home. Jared Savage added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Justice had 12 points.

LaDavius Draine had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-18, 3-9). Gabe Watson added 16 points and seven assists. Tyler Stevenson had 14 points.

Western Kentucky plays at UTEP on Thursday. Southern Miss plays Florida Atlantic at home on Thursday.