Williams scores 20 to carry Kent St. past E. Michigan 71-58

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Antonio Williams had 20 points as Kent State defeated Eastern Michigan 71-58 on Saturday night.

Philip Whittington had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Kent State (19-6, 8-4 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Walker added 15 points.

Kevin McAdoo had 13 points for the Eagles (11-14, 5-7). Tariq Silver added 10 points. Elijah Minnie had seven rebounds.

Paul Jackson, the Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, had only 3 points (1 of 10).

The Golden Flashes leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Michigan defeated Kent State 95-61 on Jan. 12. Kent State matches up against Central Michigan on the road on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan plays Toledo at home on Tuesday.