Williams scores 19 in Quinnipiac’s 58-50 win

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Tyrese Williams made four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 19 points with seven rebounds, Aaron Robinson hit big shots in the second half and Quinnipiac rallied in the second half to beat Maine 58-50 on Sunday.

Robinson, who finished with 11 points off the bench, made three 3-pointers in the second half, one that gave the Bobcats the lead for good and started an 11-2 run, and two more in an 8-2 spurt, that left Quinnipiac ahead by nine with 1½ minutes to go.

Cameron Young added 12 points and Jacob Rigoni had three 3-pointers and 11 points for Quinnipiac (2-2).

Isaiah White had three 3-pointers and 19 points, 10 in the first half when Maine took a 26-19 lead. Vincent Eze added 10 points. The Black Bears ended a six-game, season-opening road trip, all losses.