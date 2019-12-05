Williams scores 15 to lift Troy past North Alabama 71-63

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams came off the bench to score 15 points and grab nine rebounds to carry Troy to a 71-63 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night.

Davion Thomas had 12 points and six rebounds for Troy (3-6). Desmond Williams added 11 points. Ty Gordon had 10 points and five assists for the home team.

Jamari Blackmon had 18 points for the Lions (4-5). Christian Agnew added 13 points. Mervin James had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Troy plays Jacksonville State on the road next Wednesday. North Alabama matches up against Birmingham-Southern at home on Sunday.