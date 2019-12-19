Williams, Robert Morris visit UNLV

Robert Morris (4-8) vs. UNLV (4-8)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Josh Williams and Robert Morris will battle Amauri Hardy and UNLV. The senior Williams has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Hardy, a junior, is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Robert Morris’ Williams, AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Colonials scoring this season, although the trio’s output has decreased to 33 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Williams has connected on 37.5 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 42 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Colonials are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 62 points. The Runnin’ Rebels are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonials have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV has 28 assists on 65 field goals (43.1 percent) across its past three contests while Robert Morris has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV is ranked second among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.7 percent. The Runnin’ Rebels have averaged 12.2 offensive boards per game.