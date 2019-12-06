Williams, Robert Morris visit FGCU

Robert Morris (2-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (2-9)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Josh Williams and Robert Morris will take on Zach Scott and Florida Gulf Coast. The senior Josh Williams is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Scott, a sophomore, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 10.4 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Robert Morris’ Josh Williams, Yannis Mendy and Jalen Hawkins have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Williams has connected on 34.1 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 29 over the last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Colonials are 0-8 when they allow 66 or more points and 2-0 when they hold opponents to anything under 66 points. The Eagles are 0-9 when they score 68 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 68.

COMING UP SHORT: Robert Morris has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 60.9 points and allowing 74 points during those contests. Florida Gulf Coast has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 55.3 points while giving up 67.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Robert Morris has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all NEC teams. Over their last five games, the Colonials have forced opponents into turnovers on 26.9 percent of all possessions.