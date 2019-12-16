Williams, Robert Morris host C. Michigan

Central Michigan (7-4) vs. Robert Morris (3-8)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Kevin McKay and Central Michigan will battle Josh Williams and Robert Morris. McKay is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games. Williams is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Williams, AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy have combined to score 45 percent of all Robert Morris points this season. For Central Michigan, McKay, Dallas Morgan, Rob Montgomery and David DiLeo have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Central Michigan scoring, including 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Williams has connected on 35.8 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 40 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Robert Morris is 0-8 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

PERFECT WHEN: Central Michigan is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Chippewas are 1-4 when they record more than 12 turnovers. The Robert Morris defense has forced 15.5 turnovers per game overall this year and 18 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 88.7 points per game, the second-highest figure in Division I. Robert Morris has only averaged 66.7 points per game, which ranks 230th nationally.