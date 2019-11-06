Williams lifts Akron over Malone 81-64

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xeyrius Williams scored 17 points as Akron opened the season with an 81-64 victory over Malone on Tuesday night.

Channel Banks and Tyler Cheese added 15 points each with Camron Reece chipping in 13 points for Akron.

Sehill Mouliom had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers, a Division II school. Jaret Majestic added 14 points. Marcus Ernst had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Akron plays West Virginia on the road on Friday.