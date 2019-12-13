Williams, La.-Monroe visit SFA

Louisiana-Monroe (4-3) vs. Stephen F. Austin (7-2)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as JD Williams and Louisiana-Monroe will face Kevon Harris and Stephen F. Austin. Williams has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games. Harris is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Stephen F. Austin’s Harris, Gavin Kensmil and John Comeaux have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JD: Williams has connected on 35.1 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes five or more 3-pointers. The Lumberjacks are 2-2 when the team hits fewer than five threes.

STREAK SCORING: Stephen F. Austin has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 93.6 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 32.2 percent of all possessions, which is the highest rate in the country. The Louisiana-Monroe offense has turned the ball over on 21.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 286th among Division I teams).