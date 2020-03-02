Williams, Ga. State host Little Rock

Arkansas-Little Rock (21-9, 15-4) vs. Georgia State (18-12, 11-8)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Markquis Nowell and Arkansas-Little Rock will take on Kane Williams and Georgia State. The sophomore Nowell has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Williams, a junior, is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Nowell is averaging 17.4 points, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals to lead the charge for the Trojans. Ruot Monyyong is also a primary contributor, putting up 12 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Williams, who is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Georgia State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 21-2 when scoring at least 66.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Georgia State has an assist on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is rated first among Sun Belt teams with an average of 78.3 points per game.