Williams, Broome lead Cincinnati past UNLV 65-61

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keith Williams scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Cane Broome scored 14 with four assists to help Cincinnati post a wire-to-wire 65-61 victory over UNLV on Saturday.

Williams hit both of his 3-point tries for the Bearcats (7-1), who sank half of their 12 shots from distance. Cincinnati has won seven straight games since losing its opener 64-56 to visiting Ohio State.

Sophomore reserve Amauri Hardy hit three 3-pointers and scored a career-high 22 points to pace the Runnin’ Rebels (4-3). Kris Clyburn pitched in with 12 points and nine boards and Bryce Hamilton scored 10. UNLV shot just 35 percent on its home floor (18 of 51) and made only 7 of 24 attempts from beyond the arc (29 percent).

The Bearcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back. Cincinnati led 33-24 at halftime. UNLV closed to within 59-56 on Hardy’s free throw with 1:45 remaining in the game, but Williams and Justin Jenifer both made 1 of 2 free throws and Jenifer sank a jumper with 34 seconds left to help preserve the Bearcats’ win.

UNLV, which has lost two straight following a four-game win streak, hits the road for the first time after opening the season with a seven-game homestand.