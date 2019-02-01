William & Mary stage 2nd half comeback to beat Drexel, 75-69

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Chase Audige scored 17 points and William & Mary stormed back from an eight-point halftime deficit to knock off Drexel, 75-69, snapping a five-game Colonial Athletic Association losing streak Thursday night.

The Tribe knocked off Drexel 84-66 in Philadelphia, but dropped games to Hofstra, Northeastern, Elon, North Carolina Wilmington and Charleston.

James Butler dunked with :04 left in the first half to send the Dragons into intermission with a 39-31 advantage, but William & Mary rallied with a 17-3 run to surge into a 52-46 lead. Drexel retook the lead briefly when Troy Harper hit two free throws with 5:12 left for a 63-62 advantage, and the Tribe scored seven straight points to reclaim the lead for good.

Justin Pierce scored 16 points and Nathan Knight added 14 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, blocked six shots and dished five assists for William & Mary (8-14, 4-6).

Camren Wynter had 17 points and nine rebounds for Drexel (10-13, 4-6).