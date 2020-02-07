William & Mary looks to sweep UNCW

William & Mary (16-9, 8-4) vs. UNC Wilmington (7-18, 2-10)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary goes for the season sweep over UNC Wilmington after winning the previous matchup in Williamsburg. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 9, when the Tribe shot 44.6 percent from the field while limiting UNC Wilmington’s shooters to just 35.6 percent on their way to a 79-63 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims, Mike Okauru and Imajae Dodd have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Seahawks points over the last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Seahawks have scored 64.8 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 61 per game they put up against non-conference competition.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Knight has connected on 32.1 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-13 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 7-5 when it scores at least 64.

UNBEATEN WHEN: William & Mary is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Tribe are 6-9 when opponents score more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington is ranked second in the CAA with an average of 70 possessions per game.