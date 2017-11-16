William & Mary holds off Hampton from the line, 83-76 (Nov 15, 2017)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) David Cohn gave William & Mary the lead with a layup with just under three minutes to play and the Tribe held off Hampton from the free-throw line to secure an 83-76 victory in their home opener Wednesday night.

Nathan Knight knocked down four free throws in the last two minutes and Matt Milon and Justin Pierce each hit a pair.

The victory was the Tribe’s 14th win in their last 15 home openers under coach Tony Shaver. The in-state rivals met for the 20th time in the last 23 seasons and William & Mary now leads the all-time series, 12-8.

Article continues below ...

Knight finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Tribe (1-1), hitting 6 of 11 shots from the field and converting 18 of 22 from the line. Milon finished with 15 points.

Jermaine Marrow had 24 points to lead Hampton (1-2). Greg Heckstall added another 13.