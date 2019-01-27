Wilkins scores career-high 20 as Drake beats Valpo 70-59

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Freshman D.J. Wilkins had a season-high 20 points — his 10th consecutive game scoring in double figures — to help Drake beat Valparaiso 70-59 on Saturday night and extend its win streak to four games.

Wilkins hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists. Nick McGlynn and Tremell Murphy added 11 points apiece and Brady Ellingson scored 10 for Drake (16-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

Murphy’s dunk midway through the second half capped a 9-2 spurt that gave the Bulldogs a 50-41 lead and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way. Wilkins converted a 3-point play and then hit a jumper to spark a 7-0 run that made it 67-55 with 1:36 to play.

Sackey and Jaume Sorolla led the short-handed Crusaders (12-9, 5-3) with 13 points apiece. Ryan Fazekas, Valpo’s leading scorer, missed his fifth consecutive game due to an ankle injury and it was announced before the game that starting center, and second-leading scorer, Derrik Smits wouldn’t play due to an undisclosed injury. Marcus Golder, who came in third on the team at 10.9 points per game, left the game with an apparent injury to his left leg less than five minutes in.