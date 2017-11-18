Wilder scored 31, W. Michigan defeats Appalachian St. 86-67 (Nov 17, 2017)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Thomas Wilder scored 31 points, 24 in the second half when Western Michigan took control to defeat Appalachian State 86-67 on Friday night in the consolation bracket of the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

The tournament was relocated due to the effects of hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico.

Bryce Moore broke the 40-all halftime tie with a 3-pointer to start a 15-0 run. The Mountaineers missed their first seven shots and closed within 68-61 on a Ronshad Shabazz layup with 6:07 to go. Then the Broncos (2-2) reeled off an 11-0 run, the first six points from Wilder, to ice the game.

Shabazz finished with 25 points and Justin Forrest came off the bench to add 13 points for the Mountaineers (2-2), who shot 31 percent after halftime.

Western Michigan faces South Carolina in Sunday’s fifth-place game at the Tip-Off, while Appalachian State faces UTEP in the seventh-place game.

This story has been corrected to adjust the records for both teams to 2-2.