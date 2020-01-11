Wieskamp scores 26 points, Iowa routs No. 12 Maryland 67-49

<p> Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, center right, drives to the basket past Maryland guard Serrel Smith Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) </p>

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points, Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza had 21 and Iowa beat No. 12 Maryland 67-49 on Friday night.

Garza added 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Wieskamp and Garza had 32 of Iowa’s 38 first-half points. The Hawkeyes (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) got more balanced scoring in the second half, leading by as much as 22 points.

Maryland (13-3, 3-2) was held to its second-lowest point total of the season. Jalen Smith scored 13 points for the Terrapins.

NO. 6 BUTLER 70, PROVIDENCE 58

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Golden had 14 and Butler held Providence scoreless for the first 6 1/2 minutes.

Jordan Tucker scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 Big East). They have won six in a row.

Alpha Diallo scored 21 points for Providence (10-7, 3-1).