Wichita State returns home to face Savannah State (Nov 28, 2017)

Wichita State was 3.3 seconds from winning the Maui Invitational last week, only to see Notre Dame make game-changing plays in the final seconds.

No. 8 Wichita State will look to bounce back Tuesday against Savannah State at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

The Shockers posted wins over Cal and Marquette to reach the final of the Maul Invitational. They led then-No. 13 Notre Dame by 16 points but couldn’t hold on. Wichita State turned the ball over on an inbounds play in the final 15 seconds, leading to an Irish basket.

On Notre Dame’s final possession, Irish big man Martinas Geben got free going to the basket, forcing Wichita State to foul. Geben hit both free throws, and the Shockers failed to get up a shot in the final seconds of a 67-66 loss.

“I don’t think losing to that caliber of a basketball team is going to hurt us,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said after the defeat. “It’s the first close game we’ve been in, so hopefully we can learn from this.

“Now, the coach adage that every single play matters, every defensive trip, every special situation, now it will ring a little more true when we’re telling them that in the video room and in practice.

“So I think we’ve got probably arguably one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the country. We’re going to play a lot of games like this over the next couple of weeks. Hopefully, we can win more than our share.”

Savannah State (2-5) has struggled to start the season, especially on defense.

The Tigers are allowing 94.9 points per game. They have surrendered 100 points or more in three of their defeats, including in a 103-69 loss at Texas Tech on Saturday.

Savannah State made just 10 of 41 3-point attempts in the defeat.

“We want good looks,” Tigers coach Horace Broadnax said after the game. “The thing about it, it looks ugly and playing against quality opponents, it’s going to look ugly.”

Junior guard Dexter McClanahan leads the Tigers, averaging 16.0 points per game. Backcourt mate Alante Fenner is averaging 10.2 points per game.

“It’s going to be an entertaining game,” Marshall said. “They play very loose and aggressive and active. They don’t pass it much. They attack.

“They are in attack mode all the time. You are going to see two passes — maybe — from them on the offensive end. They are going to press any time that they can — makes and misses — and play zone. We will get an opportunity to practice against a zone.”

Wichita State struggled against Notre Dame’s zone. The Shockers’ offense bogged down and allowed the Fighting Irish to get back in the game.

“I don’t think we attacked the middle of the zone the best we could,” Wichita State senior guard Conner Frankamp said after the loss to Notre Dame. “That’s something we’ll work on.”

After the Tuesday game against Savannah State, Wichita State heads into the meat of its nonconference schedule. The Shockers travel to No. 16 Baylor on Saturday, and they also face Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in December before beginning their first season in the American Athletic Conference.

Savannah State faces a daunting December slate, too, with games at No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 16 Baylor, No. 18 Virginia and No. 3 Michigan State prior to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference season.