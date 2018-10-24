Wichita State Preview Capsule

Wichita State

Last season: 25-8, lost in first round of NCAA Tournament

Nickname: Shockers

Coach: Gregg Marshall

Conference: American

Who’s gone: SG Landry Shamet (NBA), SG Austin Reaves (transferred to Oklahoma), PF Brett Barney (transferred to Omaha), PG Kaelen Malone (transferred to Newman), SG C.J. Keyser (transferred to North Carolina Central), F Rashard Kelly, F Zach Brown, C Rauno Nurger, PF Darral Willis Jr., C Shaq Morris, SG Conner Frankamp, assistant coach Kyle Lindsted (Minnesota), assistant coach Donnie Jones (Dayton).

Who’s back: SF Markis McDuffie, who averaged 8.5 points last season; SG Samaje Haynes-Jones, who averaged 5.3 points as a freshman; SF Rod Brown.

Who’s new: SF Teddy Allen, who is seeking an NCAA waiver to play immediately after transferring from West Virginia; SG Eli Farrakhan, a transfer from Central Georgia Tech; C Morris Udeze from Florida’s Montverde Academy; C Isaiah Chandler from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita; C Jaime Echenique, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College; SG Erik Stevenson, a three-star recruit from Lacey, Washington; SG Chance Moore from Louisville, Kentucky; SG Dexter Dennis from Believe Prep in Baker, Louisiana; SG Jamarius Burton from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Skinny: Even the biggest Shocker fans will need lineup cards this season with nine newcomers on the roster, many of whom will need to play important minutes right away. The Shockers lost their biggest stars to the NBA and graduation, so keeping their success under Marshall going will be a challenge.

Expectations: Las Vegas oddsmakers have Wichita State at 50-1 to win the NCAA Tournament.