Wichita State opens season against Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (0-0) vs. Wichita State (0-0)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State gets its 2019-20 season going by hosting the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks. Nebraska Omaha went 21-11 last year and finished second in the Summit League, while Wichita State ended up 22-15 and finished sixth in the AAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska Omaha went 5-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Mavericks gave up 78.8 points per game while scoring 74.8 per matchup. Wichita State went 10-6 in non-conference play, averaging 69.8 points and allowing 68.4 per game in the process.