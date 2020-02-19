Wichita State looks to sweep USF

South Florida (11-14, 4-8) vs. Wichita State (19-6, 7-5)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State goes for the season sweep over South Florida after winning the previous matchup in Tampa. The teams last met on Jan. 21, when the Shockers outshot South Florida 36.5 percent to 30 percent and hit six more 3-pointers on their way to a 56-43 victory.

STEPPING UP: Erik Stevenson is averaging 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Shockers. Jamarius Burton has paired with Stevenson and is producing 9.5 points per game. The Bulls have been led by Laquincy Rideau, who is averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Rideau has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last three games. Rideau has 17 field goals and nine assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Shockers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulls. Wichita State has an assist on 45 of 73 field goals (61.6 percent) over its past three contests while South Florida has assists on 24 of 59 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all AAC teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.