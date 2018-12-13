Wichita State holds Jacksonville St. at bay with 69-65 win

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 17 points and Markis McDuffie made the go-ahead jumper with 4:31 left and Wichita State beat Jacksonville State 69-65 on Wednesday night.

McDuffie missed 12 of 15 shot attempts, but after Haynes-Jones added a 3-pointer after his jump shot for a 64-60 lead, McDuffie made three free throws with 34 seconds left to create safe space for the Shockers (5-4). He finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Jaime Echenique scored 12 points shooting 6 of 8 with seven rebounds.

Despite shooting 5 of 18 from 3-point range, the Shockers were 29 of 67 (43 percent) to 38 percent (24 of 63) for the Gamecocks.

Ty Hudson and Marlon Hunter led Jacksonville State (5-4) with 15 points apiece and Jason Burnell and Jamall Gregory each scored 10.