Whitt has triple-double, SMU dominates McNeese 91-59

DALLAS (AP) — Jimmy Whitt Jr. had a triple-double as SMU overwhelmed McNeese 91-59 on Thursday night for its third straight win.

Whitt had 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with 10 assists to record SMU’s first triple-double since 1999. He was 6 of 9 from the field with three steals.

Jahmal McMurray led the scoring for the Mustangs (5-3), knocking down five from distance to total 19 points. Isiaha Mike was 3 of 6 from long range for 18 points as SMU drilled 11 of 29 from beyond the arc. Ethan Chargois contributed 11 points as all 10 Mustangs put points on the board. Feron Hunt posted seven points while grabbing eight rebounds as SMU won the rebound battle 38-23.

The Mustangs never trailed, taking a 40-24 lead into the half. Whitt hit a jumper to start the second half and SMU won that period 51-35.

James Harvey came off the bench to score 16 points for McNeese (2-4). Roydell Brown added 13.