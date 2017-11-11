White leads attack, Providence dumps Houston Baptist 84-55 (Nov 10, 2017)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Maliek White scored 13 points and Kyron Cartwright had 10 points and distributed 10 assists to lead Providence to its season-opening win beating Houston Baptist 84-55 on Friday night in a 2K Classic tournament opener.

With the scored knotted at 11, the Friars put together an 18-4 run that Houston Baptist never recovered from. White scored seven points during that stretch with a layup, dunk and 3-pointer and Nate Watson scored eight points all on lay-ins in that span.

Isaiah Jackson finished with 11 points and Kalif Young added 10 for Providence.

Article continues below ...

Providence was 31-for-62 shooting (50 percent) with 17 of those buckets coming off assists. Defensively, the Friars came up with 11 steals from nine different players.

The Huskies shot 20 for 63 from the floor (31.7) and shot 18.2 percent from behind the arc going for 4 for 22. David Caraher led Houston Baptist with 19 points and seven rebounds.