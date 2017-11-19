Western Illinois pummels Calvary, 102-25, for 3rd win

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Brandon Gilbeck scored 22 points, hitting 10 of his 11 shots from the field, as Western Illinois blasted Calvary University, 102-25 on Saturday night.

Calvary, from Kansas City, Mo., competes in the Association of Christian College Athletics, which has just 16 member schools across the United States.

Western Illinois raced to a 53-8 lead in the first half and outscored the Warriors 49-17 in the second half.

Article continues below ...

Lynrick Moxey finished with 15 points for the Leathernecks and Delo Bruster and Isaac Johnson each contributed 10.

Braydon Unruh finished with 10 points to lead Calvary.

The Leathernecks knocked off Eastern Illinois, 56-54 Wednesday night and, after drubbing the Warriors, is 3-0 to start the season.

Western Illinois will be on the road for Thanksgiving week, playing at SIU-Edwardsville Wednesday and at Iowa State on Saturday.