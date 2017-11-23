Western Illinois beats SIU-Edwardsville 69-67 on Ancrum’s 3 (Nov 22, 2017)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) Dalan Ancrum scored a career-high 34 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining, to lift Western Illinois to a 69-67 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Wednesday night.

Ancrum was 11 of 14 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Kobe Webster added 13 points for Western Illinois (4-0). Brandon Gilbeck chipped in 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Daniel Kinchen scored 26 points and was 6-of-14 shooting from long range to lead SIU-Edwardsville (1-3). Jalen Henry finished with 18 points.

David McFarland split a pair of free throws to give SIU-Edwardsville a 66-65 lead with 40 seconds left. Kinchen forced a turnover and then missed a jump shot, but Bill Awet tipped in the shot and the Cougars had a one-point lead with 18 seconds remaining.

Following a Western Illinois time, Ancrum hit the 3 and Kinchen missed a 3-point attempt to end it.