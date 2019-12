HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jarrod West registered 18 points as Marshall snapped a three-game losing streak, easily beating Division II Bluefield State 86-50 on Wednesday night.

Mikel Beyers had 13 points for Marshall (3-6). Goran Miladinovic added 10 points.

Marquez Cooper had 13 points for the Big Blues. Chris Knight added 12 points.

Marshall faces Morehead State on the road on Monday.