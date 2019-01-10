Weiskamp leads Iowa over Northwestern 73-63

<p> Northwestern guard Ryan Greer, center, drives to the basket against Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, and forward Nicholas Baer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won 73-63. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) </p>

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Joe Weiskamp had 19 points, Luka Garza added 16 and Iowa beat Northwestern 73-63 on Wednesday night despite playing without leading scorer Tyler Cook.

Isaiah Moss had 12 points for the Hawkeyes (13-3, 2-3), who have won seven of eight. Cook, a 6-9 junior forward, sat out with a sore knee.

Vic Law had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Anthony Gaines also scored 13, Ryan Taylor had 11 and A.J. Turner 10 for Northwestern (10-6, 1-4), which has dropped two of three.

Dererk Pardon, the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer, was held to six points and five rebounds before fouling out with four minutes remaining.

Despite missing Cook’s 17.3 points in the starting lineup, Iowa jumped out to a 9-2 lead.

Northwestern missed its first five field-goal attempts and its first seven 3-point attempts, but battled back from the slow start to tie the score at 13.

The Hawkeyes were leading 28-19 — their biggest of the first half — with 5½ minutes to go before the Wildcats closed with a 15-6 run for a tie at 34 at halftime.

Taylor opened the second half with a 3-pointer to give Northwestern its first lead. The Wildcats stretched their edge to 44-37 a few minutes later and seemingly had gained control of the game.

Iowa, though, responded with a 15-2 run for a 52-46 lead with 12½ minutes to play. Weiskamp hit a 3-pointer to put the Hawkeyes back on top, 47-46. The freshman guard then capped the run with a slick crossover for a layup and a 3-point play — picking up the fourth foul on Law in the process.

A short while later, Garza drew the fourth foul on Pardon.

Northwestern had opportunities to mount a rally in the final 10 minutes, but couldn’t develop any consistency offensively. The Wildcats were 22 of 57 (38.6 percent) from the field, including 7 of 27 on 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Things looked bleak for the Hawkeyes when it became apparent Cook wasn’t going to play, but they rallied for their first true road win of the season.

Northwestern: The Wildcats have been a strong shooting team throughout coach Chris Collins’ first five seasons, but this group has struggled to put the ball in the basket against good teams, especially from behind the 3-point arc.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday.

Northwestern: At No. 2 Michigan on Sunday.