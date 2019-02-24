Webster, Young lift W. Illinois past Oral Roberts 75-66

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Kobe Webster had 13 points to lead five Western Illinois players in double figures as the Leathernecks defeated Oral Roberts 75-66 on Saturday night. Zion Young added 12 points for the Leathernecks. Jordan Hughes chipped in 10, Isaac Johnson scored 10 and C.J. Duff had 10.

Kaelen Malone had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (10-20, 6-9 Summit League). Kevin Obanor added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Leathernecks evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Oral Roberts defeated Western Illinois 82-63 on Jan. 5. Western Illinois (9-18, 4-10), which snapped its five-game losing streak, faces Denver on the road on Thursday. Oral Roberts finishes out the regular season against Nebraska Omaha at home on Thursday.