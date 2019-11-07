Weber State visits Utah State

Weber State (0-0) vs. Utah State (1-0)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Weber State in an early season matchup. Utah State is coming off an 81-73 home win over Montana State on Tuesday. Weber State went 18-15 last year and finished fourth in the Big Sky.

LAST TIME: Utah State earned the 76-67 victory over Weber State when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.5 points per game last season. The Aggies offense scored 79.6 points per contest on their way to a 9-4 record against non-MWC competition. Weber State went 4-5 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.