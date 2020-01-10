Weber State, Sac State meet in conference play

Weber State (5-10, 1-3) vs. Sacramento State (9-4, 2-2)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State pays visit to Sacramento State in a Big Sky matchup. Both teams last played this past Thursday. Sacramento State won over Northern Arizona 64-57, while Weber State came up short in a 65-64 game to Northern Colorado.

FAB FRESHMEN: Weber State’s Jerrick Harding, Cody John and KJ Cunningham have combined to account for 50 percent of all Wildcats points this season, though that figure has slipped to 31 percent over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 56 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 36.7 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Weber State is 0-8 when it allows at least 69 points and 5-2 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sacramento State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Hornets are 4-4 when they record more than 12 turnovers. The Weber State defense has forced 13.5 turnovers per game this year and 13.3 per game over its last three.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Sacramento State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.4 percent, the fifth-lowest mark in Division I. Weber State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.2 percent through 15 games (ranking the Wildcats 286th).