Weber State goes up against Utah

Weber State (3-5) vs. Utah (7-2)

Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State and Utah both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of easy home victories this past Saturday. Utah earned a 98-67 win over Central Arkansas, while Weber State won easily 86-46 over Westcliff.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Utah’s Timmy Allen has averaged 20.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while Rylan Jones has put up 11.7 points and 5.2 assists. For the Wildcats, Jerrick Harding has averaged 17.6 points while Cody John has put up 10.9 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Allen has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 29 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Weber State is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Utah is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Runnin’ Utes are 2-2 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is ranked sixth in Division I with an average of 85.6 points per game. The Runnin’ Utes have averaged 92.3 points per game over their last three games.