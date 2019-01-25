Weber State continues domination of Montana State, 93-84

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jerrick Harding, the reigning Big Sky Conference player of the week, tallied 23 points, Brekkott Chapman scored 21 and Zach Braxton pitched in with a double-double to propel Weber State to a 93-84 victory over Montana State on Thursday night.

Braxton finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (13-6, 7-1), who picked up their fourth straight win by beating the Bobcats (7-11, 4-4) for the 10th straight time, including five in a row in Bozeman. Weber State is now 31-28 all-time at MSU. Freshman Israel Barnes scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Reserve Michal Kozak grabbed nine rebounds and Chapman pulled down seven as the Wildcats owned the boards 46-27.

Chapman had 14 points and the Wildcats shot 55 percent from the floor to take a 44-35 lead into intermission. Harding, who came in averaging 21.3 points per game, good for second in Big Sky play, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Wildcats’ lead to double digits early in the second half and the Bobcats got no closer than seven from there.

Tyler Hall, who became the Big Sky’s all-time leading scorer in an 85-81 loss at Eastern Washington last time out, scored 28 to lead Montana State. He now sits at 2,222 points. Keljin Blevins added 17 points and Harald Frey scored 15 with five assists.