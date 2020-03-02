Weathers, Duquesne visit VCU

Duquesne (20-8, 10-6) vs. VCU (18-11, 8-8)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Marcus Weathers and Duquesne will take on Marcus Santos-Silva and VCU. Weathers has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13 over his last five games. Santos-Silva is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games.

Article continues below ...

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: VCU’s Santos-Silva, Nah’Shon Hyland and Issac Vann have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sincere Carry has had his hand in 45 percent of all Duquesne field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 18 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Rams are 14-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 4-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Dukes are 16-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 4-8 whenever opponents exceed 69 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rams have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dukes. VCU has an assist on 37 of 66 field goals (56.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Duquesne has assists on 48 of 87 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.