WCU battles Bryan College

Bryan College vs. Western Carolina (4-2)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Carolina Catamounts are set to battle the Lions of NAIA member Bryan College. Western Carolina is coming off a 70-64 road win over Stetson in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mason Faulkner has averaged 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and six assists this year for Western Carolina. Complementing Faulkner is Carlos Dotson, who is averaging 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mason Faulkner has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last five games. Mason Faulkner has 32 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina went 2-10 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Catamounts offense scored 64.8 points per contest across those 12 contests.