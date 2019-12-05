Washington, Utah Valley visit Southern Utah

Utah Valley (4-6) vs. Southern Utah (4-4)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as TJ Washington and Utah Valley will face Cameron Oluyitan and Southern Utah. Washington is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games. Oluyitan is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southern Utah’s Oluyitan, Dwayne Morgan and Jakolby Long have combined to account for 37 percent of all Thunderbirds scoring this season, although that trio’s production has slipped to 27 percent over the last five games.TERRIFIC TJ: Washington has connected on 30 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Utah Valley is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolverines have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Thunderbirds. Southern Utah has an assist on 42 of 91 field goals (46.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Utah Valley has assists on 44 of 73 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked second in the Big Sky with an average of 75 possessions per game.