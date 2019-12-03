Washington, Utah Valley host Weber State

Weber State (1-5) vs. Utah Valley (4-5)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jerrick Harding and Weber State will face TJ Washington and Utah Valley. Harding has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. Washington is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Washington has averaged 15.4 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Wolverines. Casdon Jardine has paired with Washington and is maintaining an average of 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Harding, who is averaging 14.2 points.JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolverines. Utah Valley has 27 assists on 72 field goals (37.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Weber State has assists on 27 of 71 field goals (38 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Weber State has scored 76 points while allowing 68.2 points over its last five games. Utah Valley has managed 66.4 points and given up 74.8 over its last five.