Washington State Preview-Capsule

Washington State

Last season: 12-19

Nickname: Cougars.

Coach: Ernie Kent

Conference: Pac-12.

Who’s gone: Point guard Malachi Flynn transferred to San Diego State. Also gone are Drick Bernstine, Milan Acquaah, Jamar Ergas, Kwinton Hinson, KJ Langston and Steven Shpreyregin.

Who’s back: Leading scorer Robert Franks (17.4 points per game) tested the NBA waters and decided to return for his senior season. Carter Skaggs, who nailed 69 3-pointers as a part-time starter last year, is back, as is Viont’e Daniels, who shot 45 percent from 3-point range. Other returning veterans are Arinze Chidom, Davante Cooper and Jeff Pollard.

Who’s new: New recruits include Ahmed Ali, Marvin Cannon, CJ Elleby, Aljaz Kunc, Jervae Robinson, James Streeter and Isaiah Wade.

The Skinny: The Cougars plan to rely on 3-point shooting to break a string of six consecutive losing seasons. Luring more than 2,800 fans per game to 11,000-seat Beasley Coliseum would help.

Expectations: The Cougars are picked for the fourth straight season to finish last in the Pac-12. Oddsmakers have Washington State’s chances of winning it all in the NCAA Tournament at 5,000-1.