Washington St. looks to sweep UCLA

Washington State (14-10, 5-6) vs. UCLA (13-11, 6-5)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State goes for the season sweep over UCLA after winning the previous matchup in Pullman. The teams last met on Jan. 4, when UCLA made only 13 foul shots on 21 attempts while the Cougars went 23 for 32 en route to a 79-71 victory.

Article continues below ...

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: UCLA’s Chris Smith has averaged 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jalen Hill has put up 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Cougars, CJ Elleby has averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has put up 13.8 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bonton has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last five games. Bonton has accounted for 27 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Cougars are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 14-5 when they exceed 62 points. The Bruins are 0-11 when allowing 74 or more points and 13-0 when holding opponents below 74.

STREAK STATS: Washington State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 78.8 points during those contests. UCLA has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 65 points while giving up 55.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent. The Bruins have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.