Washington looks to end streak vs ASU

Arizona State (12-8, 3-5) vs. Washington (12-10, 2-7)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State looks to extend Washington’s conference losing streak to five games. Washington’s last Pac-12 win came against the Oregon State Beavers 64-56 on Jan. 16. Arizona State fell short in a 67-65 game at Washington State on Wednesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Washington has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Nahziah Carter and Quade Green have combined to account for 72 percent of all Huskies scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 51 percent over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Remy Martin has directly created 50 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 41 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 12-2 when scoring at least 65.

BEHIND THE ARC: Arizona State’s Edwards has attempted 110 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 11 for 24 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State is rated first in the Pac-12 with an average of 73.6 possessions per game.