Ward, NDSU visit CSUN

North Dakota State (6-4) vs. Cal State Northridge (2-8)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyson Ward and North Dakota State will face Terrell Gomez and Cal State Northridge. The senior Ward is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Gomez, a junior, has scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.4 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Gomez is putting up 22.6 points to lead the way for the Matadors. Complementing Gomez is Darius Brown II, who is putting up 10.2 points and 5.5 assists per game. The Bison are led by Ward, who is averaging 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Gomez has had his hand in 44 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. Gomez has 25 field goals and seven assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Cal State Northridge is 0-7 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Matadors have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bison. Cal State Northridge has 46 assists on 73 field goals (63 percent) across its past three outings while North Dakota State has assists on 40 of 66 field goals (60.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-best rate in the nation. The Cal State Northridge defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).