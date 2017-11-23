Ward, Miller lead North Dakota St. past Florida A&M, 80-66 (Nov 22, 2017)
FARGO, N.D. (AP) Tyson Ward had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Paul Miller added 16 points, seven boards and six assists, and North Dakota State beat Florida A&M 80-66 on Wednesday night.
AJ Jacobson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while Deng Geu and Rocky Kreuser scored 10 points apiece for North Dakota State (2-2).
The Bison made six 3s – including three by Miller and two by Ward – during a 20-6 run that made it 22-10 midway through the first half. Justin Ravenel hit a 3-pointer to cut FAMU’s deficit to 31-22 about four minutes before halftime, but Ward answered with a jumper and NDSU led by double figures the rest of the way.
Barham had 23 points to lead the Rattlers (1-5), Isaiah Martin scored 13 with a career-high 12 boards and Desmond Williams added 12 points.
North Dakota State shot 50 percent (26 of 52) from the field, hit 11 3s and committed just six turnovers – all season bests.