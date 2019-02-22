Wampler leads Wright St. past Cleveland St. 87-61

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bill Wampler came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Wright State to an 87-61 win over Cleveland State on Thursday night.

Parker Ernsthausen had 14 points for Wright State (17-11, 11-4 Horizon League), which earned its fifth straight victory. Loudon Love added 13 points. Malachi Smith had 11 points for the home team.

Cleveland State put up 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Tyree Appleby had 11 points and six assists for the Vikings (8-21, 3-13). Seth Millner added 11 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Vikings on the season. Wright State defeated Cleveland State 89-66 on Jan. 19. Wright State plays Youngstown State at home on Saturday. Cleveland State faces Northern Kentucky on the road on Saturday.