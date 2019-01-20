Walton scores 24, leads Ball State down stretch to beat CMU

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — K.J. Walton scored 16 of his career-high 24 points in the second half to lead Ball State to an 83-72 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.

The Chippewas had a five-point lead when Walton had a steal and dunk to spark an 18-3 run to give Ball State a 71-61 lead with five minutes left. Walton scored 10 points with three dunks during the stretch. CMU pulled within nine points but didn’t get closer.

Ball State (11-7, 1-3 Mid-American Conference) snapped a three-game skid. Central Michigan (14-4, 3-2) has lost two of its last three since having its seven-game win streak snapped.

Tayler Persons added 21 points. Trey Moses had 13 points and Kyle Mallers 10 for the Cardinals. Tahjai Teague chipped in with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Robert Montgomery scored 19 points to lead Central Michigan. Shawn Roundtree added 16 points and Larry Austin Jr. had 15.