Wallace’s late FTs gives Eastern Illinois 67-66 win over EKU

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Josiah Wallace made two free throws in the final seconds to give Eastern Illinois a 67-66 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Thursday night.

Eastern Illinois (13-9, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference) was up 39-30 at the break and led for most of the second period until Nick Mayo scored under the basket and followed with three free throws to give Eastern Kentucky a 65-62 advantage with 3:40 remaining in the game. Eastern Illinois’ Mack Smith hit a jumper and Wallace split a pair of free throws to trail by one before Wallace was fouled with 17 seconds remaining and made both free throws.

The Colonels had a chance for the win but Mayo and Kelvin Robinson both missed jump shots in the final seconds.

Smith finished with 17 points, Wallace totaled 14 and Cam Burrell had 10 points to go with 10 rebounds. Ben Harvey chipped in 11 points for the Panthers, who have won three of their last four games.

Dujuanta Weaver had 18 points and Mayo scored 15 while grabbing 10 rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (10-12, 3-6).