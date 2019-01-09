Walker, Whittington propel Kent St past Western Michigan

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Walker scored 23 points and handed out five assists and Philip Whittington added 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to lead Kent State to an 88-73 victory over Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

Walker, who came in averaging 22.6 points per game, hit 8 of 19 shots including three from beyond the arc for the Golden Flashes (12-3, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Whittington snagged six of his rebounds on the offensive glass and added two steals and two blocked shots. Jalen Avery finished with 12 points. He added eight assists and seven rebounds — both season highs. Antonio Williams had 14 points, Mitch Peterson scored 13 and the pair combined to make 11 of 13 shots.

Jared Printy’s 3-pointer gave Western Michigan a 3-0 lead, but Whittington had a layup and Kain Harris sank a 3 and the Golden Flashes never trailed again. Walker had five points in the final 35 seconds of the first half to put the Flashes up 44-31 at intermission. William Boyer-Richard sank a 3-pointer to pull the Broncos (6-9, 0-2) within 52-48 with 13:01 left to play, but Walker hit two free throws and a 3 to push the Kent State lead back to nine and Western Michigan would get no closer.

Michael Flowers hit four 3s and scored 20 to pace Western Michigan, which has lost 12 of its last 15 games against Kent State.