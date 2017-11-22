Walker leads Valparaiso to 5th straight win, beating Samford (Nov 21, 2017)
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Tevonn Walker had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Valparaiso remained undefeated, fighting off Samford for an 88-67 win on Tuesday night.
Joe Burton hit 7 of 8 field goals to finish with 16 points and Markus Golder added 11 with six rebounds for Valparaiso (5-0).
Justin Coleman led Samford (1-4) with 18 points.
The Crusaders were ahead 39-36 at the break. Coleman drilled a 3-pointer to start the second half and the Bulldogs took a 44-43 lead when Demetrius Denzel-Dyson drove for a layup with 16:53 remaining.
Golder took control for Valparaiso when he slammed home two straight dunks that started a 9-0 run to go ahead 49-48 at the 14:42 mark and the Crusaders never trailed again. The Bulldogs stayed within striking distance until Mileek McMillan and Walker hit back-to-back treys for a 66-57 lead with 7:33 left and the Crusaders cruised home.