Wake Forest faces tough test vs No. 5 Louisville

Wake Forest (10-11, 3-8) vs. No. 5 Louisville (19-3, 10-1)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Louisville presents a tough challenge for Wake Forest. Wake Forest has won one of its four games against ranked teams this season. Louisville has moved up to No. 5 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Boston College and North Carolina State last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Cardinals points this season, though that number has dropped to 51 percent over the last five games.CLUTCH CHILDRESS: Brandon Childress has connected on 32 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Wake Forest has dropped its last three road games, scoring 69 points and allowing 83.7 points during those contests. Louisville has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 61.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Demon Deacons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cards. Louisville has an assist on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three outings while Wake Forest has assists on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Louisville defense has held opponents to 62.4 points per game, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Wake Forest has allowed an average of 72.1 points through 21 games (ranking the Demon Deacons 227th).